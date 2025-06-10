Expecting mother finds hope at Waukesha's revamped emergency shelter

WAUKESHA — After flooding twice last winter, Waukesha’s Emergency Overflow Shelter is reopening with a new mission: providing year-round shelter for the county’s most vulnerable.

The 1210 Sentry Drive facility, which long served as a seasonal overflow shelter during the cold months, will now offer 38 beds year-round for single men and women through a partnership with Hebron Housing Services.

For expecting mother Alyssa Krueger, the timing couldn’t be more critical.

“You get a lot of doors slammed in your face when you’re battling addiction or mental issues,” Krueger said. “I haven’t been able to be the mom that I want to be with my kids. I’m just glad I’m here and they’re giving me this second chance at life.”

Krueger, eight months pregnant, said the shelter gives her hope to rebuild her life in her hometown.

“One of my first nights out, I had my pillow and blanket, and I walked to the sheriff’s department because I didn’t know where to go,” Krueger said. “I just want to be at home, and Waukesha is home to me,” she said.

Two sprinkler bursts this past winter caused significant water damage, delayed the shelter’s opening, and ultimately closed it for repairs.

The damage prompted city leaders to rethink how to utilize the space going forward.

The new model reflects a plan the Waukesha Housing Action Coalition (HAC) approved. The coalition owns the building. Government grant stipulations tied to the property require the space to provide emergency shelter services.

“Not only are we now open year-round, we are not competing for the same funding dollars, and we’re able to increase overall beds in our community,” said Kathleen Christenson Fisher, CEO of Hebron Housing Services.

The initiative will expand shelter capacity in Waukesha by adding 13 individual beds and one spacious room for a large family.

“Someone heard the calling. For this place to be here and with the professional help we get, I can’t begin to thank people enough for that. It feels really good to be heard and not forgotten,” Krueger said through tears.

Program manager Yvette Hernandez said the shift comes with a clear goal.

“The main thing of shelter for us is, let’s get them in and help stabilize them,” Hernandez said. “Once stabilized, we give them the resources they need. If we can’t, we’ll find a way.”

Hebron Housing also restructured its other facilities.

Juno House will continue to serve families year-round with six family rooms. Siena House will extend shelter services to six men working on their housing stability plans.

Hebron held an opening ceremony on June 9 and plans to implement the shelter transition on June 10.

