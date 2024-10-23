Enter if you dare! Spooky season enthusiasts create Little Park of Horrors at Old Falls Village Park

Immerse yourself in Halloween tales as you take a walk down a spooky trail!

The Little Park of Horrors Halloween Spooky Walk is the newest addition to the Old Falls Village Park.

“Old Falls Village Park is a historical park," said Nancy Greifenhagan, Event Coordinator. "There’s a lot of old buildings here, they are historical buildings of Menomonee Falls. The park is 18 acres. We don’t use the whole park and we thought this area which is all wild and overgrown with the forest and such would be a great place for a spooky walk. So we have 628 feet of a trail here.”

The perfect place for the entire family to enjoy some spooky season fun.

“We have this wonderful new event that we’ve created at the Old Falls Village Park,” said Greifenhagan. ”It’s a first-time event, it’s a spooky walk. We’re calling it Little Park of Horrors. We’ve been planning it for months but only building it for three days and it all starts tonight.”

The park will be open Wednesday through Saturday, October 23-26th. The recommended age to attend is 13 years old and up.

“We have a great bunch of volunteers who are helping us," said Greifenhagan. "What we wanted to do was have something that’s not too tame but not too gory. So it’s kind of in the middle. We started out with 13 and up is recommended. It’s up to you but that's what we were going for. It is an uneven trail so it’s not good for toddlers or strollers. But we wanted to have something for everyone.”

The event is organized by Friends of Old Falls Village and all proceeds support improvements at the historic park.

“We have helped all summer with some of the events with food and so some of those proceeds go back into the park for fundraising and we helped with some of the characters here," said Stacie Estrada, Art Lounge Sponsor.

Greifenhagan says you should dress for the elements since the spooky walk is outdoors.

“This is a trail, it’s not paved or anything," said Greifenhagan. "So bring your hiking boots, dress warm, dress up even and come on out.”

“We have spooky trials and have so many haunted things and some tame things,” said Greifenhagan. “We have tunnels, we have storytellers, jump scares, zombies.”

Admission is $10.00 and will be open from 5 pm-9 pm at the Old Falls Village Park, N96W15791 County Line Rd. Menomonee Falls WI 53051.

Parking is free and available on-site.

