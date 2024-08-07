Employees at Brookfield business take part in 'Office Olympics'

BROOKFIELD — A Brookfield business brought Paris to Southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans hosted their ‘Office Olympics’ in honor of the international event capturing the attention of millions.

“In celebration of the Olympics in Paris, we all thought we’d get together, have fun, build community, and celebrate with our own special events,” Terry Davidson, the company’s CEO, explained.

TMJ4 News Terry Davidson, CEO of International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans.

Those events aren’t quite the same as the real Olympic events though.

Roughly 60 employees became athletes Tuesday, competing in different office-themed event categories:

Beach Ball Horse Race

Bocce Ball Shotput

Broom Golf

Wasketball (basketball with crumpled paper balls into a trash can)

Coffee Run Desk Chair Relay Race

Split into teams from eight countries, everyone dressed in spirit and gave their all to the different events.

“The wind took my ball a little bit, but I tried my best. I’m proud to be an Olympian,” Jacob Brown, a marketing specialist, joked.

TMJ4 News Jacob Brown, Marketing specialist.

Many employees are taking inspiration from the Paris Olympics.

“We’ve been watching. The gymnastics were incredible,” Julie Ichiba, the Associate Director of Exhibits, smiled.

TMJ4 News Julie Ichiba, Associate Director for Exhibits.

The company says it's the right combination of athleticism, social wellness, and celebration.

“It’s one of the events that puts the whole world together, and it’s the same way we are here with our staff,” Davidson said.

