Elm Grove EMS honored for cutting-edge care and compassion

ELM GROVE — When Tom and Susie McKale needed medical help, the Elm Grove Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were there.

“It was minutes,” Susie recalled. Tom, her husband, had gotten sick just before Christmas and couldn’t stand.

“They got the stretcher here quickly and made us feel very comfortable,” Susie said.

That response, along with the 400-500 other calls they receive yearly, is part of why Elm Grove EMS has been recognized by the Wisconsin EMS Association (WEMSA) as the 2024 Service of the Year.

Alan DeYoung, executive director of WEMSA, highlighted the department’s accomplishment of leading the way in pre-hospital care.

“What stood out is their innovative approaches to serve the community in a top way,” DeYoung said.

According to Michael Robinson, some of Elm Grove EMS’ innovative tools include onboard ultrasounds and nitrous gas, both of which have significantly improved patient care.

Robinson, who grew up in Elm Grove, has been with the team since 2001.

“It’s a big part of my life,” he said. “My mom and dad are the chief and a nurse here, and I’d be the little kid hanging out in the van when they went on calls.”

In addition to the department’s recognition, WEMSA announced Robinson as the 2024 Support Champion of the Year for his work advancing EMS education and patient care in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

“I like touching people’s lives—taking them out of their worst moments and onto the road to recovery,” Robinson said.

Now, as an emergency department nurse at Froedtert Hospital and a transport nurse for Elm Grove EMS, Robinson continues to bridge EMS and nursing, fostering collaboration and professional development.

He also teaches at Waukesha County Technical College.

“Medical care is always changing,” he said. “It’s about getting people involved and trained to meet those changes.”

Robinson also acknowledged the unique structure of Elm Grove EMS. “Our police operate as EMTs,” he said. “I play a big role in getting officers the training and education they need.”

DeYoung noted the dedication of EMS professionals statewide, many of whom balance full-time jobs with volunteer EMS service.

"That's a level of dedication you can't see anywhere else," he said. "These awards are just one way to recognize their contributions, but the community's support is essential."

Tom and Susie said they're grateful for their local heroes.

"Our experience was wonderful. It's comforting to know you have a responsive unit nearby that can take care of the problem," Tom said.

