Driver crashes into building near Brookfield Square

BROOKFIELD — A 5-year-old was injured early Friday when a 50-year-old woman drove into a building with the child inside, police said.
The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Moorland Road and Brookfield Square Drive.
An initial investigation found the woman was traveling south on Moorland Road when she left the roadway and struck the building, according to the Brookfield Police Department.
Watch: Driver crashes into building near building near Brookfield Square
The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but the injuries were not considered serious or life-threatening.
The woman was cited for failure to keep a vehicle under control, violating child safety restraint laws, and driving without insurance.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.