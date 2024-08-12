DELAFIELD, Wisc. — Firefighters in Waukesha County are reminding people to keep grills at least 10 feet from buildings after a house fire destroyed a home in Delafield Sunday night.

A fire started in an attached garage of a Delafield home and spread to the house shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Two people sleeping inside got out safely, and no one was hurt.

Watch: Aftermath of the weekend fire

Video: Delafield home destroyed in weekend house fire

Matthew Haerter, assistant fire chief with Lake Country Fire and Rescue, told TMJ4's Susan Kim the homeowner was grilling and warned that coals can remain hot for hours.

TMJ4 News

The homeowners are staying with family because the house is too damaged.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip