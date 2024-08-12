Watch Now
Delafield home destroyed in weekend house fire

Two people sleeping inside got out safely, and no one was hurt.
DELAFIELD, Wisc. — Firefighters in Waukesha County are reminding people to keep grills at least 10 feet from buildings after a house fire destroyed a home in Delafield Sunday night.

A fire started in an attached garage of a Delafield home and spread to the house shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Matthew Haerter, assistant fire chief with Lake Country Fire and Rescue, told TMJ4's Susan Kim the homeowner was grilling and warned that coals can remain hot for hours.

Delafield fire

The homeowners are staying with family because the house is too damaged.

