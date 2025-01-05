Culver’s customers endure long wait times to support grieving family

Hundreds of people in Waukesha helped support a grieving family by placing meal orders at an area Culver’s Saturday.

The restaurant located on Sunset Drive plans to donate 50% of its sales to the family of Megan Voss, after the 17-year-old was tragically killed Monday by a drunk driver according to police.

Megan’s friend and fast-food restaurant employee Ava Bellovary organized Saturday's Culver's fundraiser to help the Voss family cover funeral costs.

“Megan stood for kindness and helping people so this was something that she would have wanted, to help, and she would have done it for any of us,” Bellovary said fighting tears.

Another friend, Trianna Wenzel ,said the Culver’s on Sunset Dr was one of Voss’s go-to hangout spots after football games or for celebrations like her college acceptance.

“Honestly I was expecting a big turnout but this is even a bigger turnout than I thought,” Wenzel said of the long line of cars. “Knowing that the Waukesha community is here standing with us, with our friend Megan, is just it’s awesome. It’s beautiful.”

Hundreds of people endured wait times averaging about 45 minutes to purchase a meal in support of the Voss family.

Bellovary said the Culver’s location saw ten times more traffic than usual on Saturday.

According to court documents related to the fatal incident, the person who hit Voss sped through a stop sign and crashed into her driver’s side door.

The criminal complaint notes the driver responsible for the crash, a 19-year-old from West Allis, admitted to police that he had been drinking beforehand.



