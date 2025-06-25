Could Brookfield get a public market? These community members hope so

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield officials moved forward Tuesday with a funding plan for a Brookfield Public Market.

The project would occupy the north end of the Brookfield Square Mall, where the former Boston Store was located.

“It’s been sitting there empty for years,” said Jessica Webb, who grew up shopping at the mall. “It’s a little heartbreaking now when you drive past it—this used to be filled with cars and people.”

The city’s Community Development Authority voted to recommend the creation of a new tax increment district(TID) and amendments to an existing one to help finance the Brookfield Public Market.

Final approval now heads to the Common Council later this year.

The proposal features a two-story, glass-enclosed market with vendor stalls, a retractable roof, event space, and outdoor seating areas.

“I think it would be a great central place for people like me in Oconomowoc to visit,” said Mary Moran, who frequently shops nearby. “It could even help revive some of the stores inside the mall.”

Nonprofit Visit Brookfield would own and operate the market and purchase 2.1 acres from developer Irgens, who plans to build medical offices and retail on the rest of the 16-acre site.

Visit Brookfield requested just over $16 million, and Irgens asked for about $4.5 million to support master site infrastructure. Both grants would be funded through the creation of the new and amended tax increment districts, allowing future property tax revenue to cover development costs.

Brookfield resident Mike King said the project would add something currently lacking in the area.

“Some things just aren’t available around here anymore—you have to commute,” he said. “A public market would be perfect. As long as there’s food, I’m in.”

City staff said the redevelopment could increase the site’s property value from $5.5 million to almost $62 million and generate over 1,000 jobs.

“If not now, then when?” Director of Community Development Daniel Ertl said during Tuesday’s meeting.

If approved, construction could begin as soon as 2026.

A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11, and the Common Council is expected to vote in September.

