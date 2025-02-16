MUSKEGO, Wis. — Karen Metzger’s students know her as a teacher who never quits.

Even after a breast cancer diagnosis in January 2024, the Muskego Parks and Recreation teacher showed up determined to keep doing what she loved.

“They needed to do a mastectomy, and I told them, ‘Wait until May when school is done because teaching is very, very important to me,’” she said.

Kaylee Staral Karen Metzger is from Muskego.

Through multiple treatments and surgeries, she returned to teaching as much as she could.

“I took off the weeks I did chemo — chemo Monday, go through, and back in the classroom the next week,” she said. “I want to see my kids all graduate from high school. I want to stay in the classroom.”

Karen Metzger Karen Metzger

However, complications from a double mastectomy prevented her from working. Medical costs at the end of 2024 exceeded $1 million, a heavyweight for the mother of three.

That’s when friends and others in the Muskego community organized a fundraiser at the Muskego Moose Lodge to support her.

“Karen would give you the shirt off her back if it was the only one she had,” said Tracy Manz, president of the Muskego Moose Lodge.

Kaylee Staral Tracy Manz is the president of Muskego Moose Lodge.

Manz, along with Heidi Serraino, a breast cancer survivor, helped coordinate the event.

The three originally met when Metzger, while undergoing chemotherapy, sent an Amazon order from her hospital bed to contribute to a Hurricane Helene relief drive Manz was leading. She was the first to donate.

Check out: Community rallies around Muskego teacher fighting breast cancer

Neighbors rally for teacher fighting cancer

In the same spirit, dozens of people, businesses, and community members gathered at the Muskego Moose Lodge Saturday afternoon fora spaghetti dinner fundraiser followed by a bourbon tasting.

“You gotta support the local community. She’s helped so many kids in 4K, so I just want to help out as much as we can,” Stephen Shelly, the owner of Brew City Accounting and Tax, said.

Kaylee Staral Stephen Shelly works at Brew City Accounting and Tax.

The event included raffles, games, and contributions from the community, including donations from parents and grandparents of Metzger’s students, local nonprofits, and organizations such as Texas Rescue Riders, the Lions Club, and regional Moose Lodges.

“She adores what she does for a living, and that’s her gift to the world. Even through this, she’s still doing that,” Manz said.

At the event, Metzger’s students even contributed their own savings.

“She said, ‘Mommy, I have my money,’ so she grabbed her bank and got some for you,” one parent shared.

Metzger, moved to tears, responded, “Oh, thank you, honey. I’m crying because I’m happy.”

Metzger hopes her experience leads to legislative action.

“We have to do something differently so that women aren’t in my spot, where it’s spread to the lymph nodes,” she said. “3D mammograms should be covered. Hopefully, legislation ensures women with level 3 and 4 dense breasts get mammograms as well.”

Serraino emphasized the importance of screening.

“3D mammograms are huge,” she said. “That’s how mine was found, and I think it’s needed.”

Kaylee Staral Heidi Serraino is a breast cancer survivor.

As Metzger prepares for her sixth surgery in March, she remains grateful.

“The amazing people in my life—they are the ones who got me through. There were times when it was dark, when I was in the hospital bed alone at night… and with all of the people and my school families,” Metzger paused.

“I’m so blessed. So incredibly blessed.”

Manz hopes Metzger’s story inspires others to reach out and to be there for one another.

“Everyone has the power to change someone’s life,” she said. “We were brought together by tragedy, but we’re turning it into something positive.”

If you’d like to help, monetary donations for Metzger and her family can be dropped off at the Muskego Moose Lodge. Checks can also be made out to Karen Metzger and sent to the Muskego Moose Lodge.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip