Community members and police officers come together to plan National Night Out

"Close knit," is how Terri Boyer would describe the city of Muskego. "We've very focused on our schools, community, things that we do here and we try to do a lot of community policing."

Boyer dedicates so much time to her community that she and a few others were picked by the former Muskego Police Chief to plan an event that has been going on for 16 years.

This year's Muskego Night Out will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in the city on Wednesday night from 5:00-9:00 p.m. There will be food, games, music, giveaways, and training experiences where families can connect with public safety officials like the police and fire departments, K9 units and the FBI.

Flight for Life will also make a helicopter landing!

"Law enforcement, if you haven't been paying attention, can get a bad rep sometimes, but in Muskego, specifically, they support the police department, they support their fire department and that's something that's very important to me," Boyer says.

Police Chief Steve Westphal told TMJ4's Symone Woolridge he loves the event — he's been serving with the Muskego Police Department for 20 years.

He loves meeting the families of the community but admitted his favorite part of the evening is the brats!

