Community Baby Shower brings support to The Women’s Center in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — This month, TMJ4 is partnering with six local organizations, including The Women’s Center in Waukesha, for its annual Community Baby Shower.

Every year, The Women’s Center in Waukesha serves hundreds of survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, human trafficking, and child abuse.

The Women’s Center, established in 1977, was founded by five women who recognized a lack of resources for individuals experiencing harm from those they trusted or community members.

Today, the center offers a safe space for everyone, providing shelter, advocacy, and support for anyone affected.

“This is a place where kids can just be kids, and adults can take a breath and find peace, even if only for a moment,” said Jessi Trauth, director of shelter and transitional living services.

The Women’s Center provides confidential services at no cost. The center also has a hotline available 24/7, 365 days a year, offering help to anyone in need.

In 2024, the center assisted 600 adults and 300 children, a growing number that reflects increased demand for its services, according to Trauth.

“We’re seeing more demand than we have the capacity to serve in the shelter,” she said.

As the need grows, the Community Baby Shower is a vital resource for The Women’s Center, providing donations to the community members it serves. Donations of baby products collected through this initiative in 2024 lasted the organization until November.

“Products from the Community Baby Shower are a tremendous support to our agency and the families we serve,” Trauth said.

The center emphasizes the importance of community involvement in helping individuals live lives free from violence.

“When you’re overwhelmed by so many big challenges, having someone step in and help, even just a little, can feel like a breath,” Trauth said.

The Women’s Center, along with La Causa, Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Sojourner Family Peace Center, Penfield Children’s Center, and Robyn’s Nest, all benefit from the baby shower.

You can donate new baby items like diapers, formula, wipes, clothes, and toys to any WaterStone Bank through January 31. You can also make a monetary donation by clicking here.

