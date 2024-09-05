Chicken fans lined up early for grand opening of new Raising Cane's in Brookfield

A brand new Raising Cane's is hosting it's grand opening on Thursday.

The new Brookfield location at 12660 W. Capitol Drive is the second Milwaukee-area location for the popular chain.

The chain is so popular, the Raising Cane's crew brought out a DJ to keep expected crowds entertained. James Hacker with Earth Solomon Productions says this is one of the earliest gigs he's ever booked but he's excited!

TMJ4, Sydni Eure James Hacker is a DJ for Earth Solomon Productions. He says he's never booked a gig this early.

His main goal — don't wake the neighbors!

During the grand opening event, Raising Cane's fans will get to watch a ribbon cutting, a check presentation to the Elmbrook Humane Society and get the chance to take pictures in front of a custom Wisconsin themed backdrop.

Watch: Raising Cane's fans share their go-to orders.

Chicken fans lined up for grand opening of new Raising Cane's in Brookfield

If that's not fun enough, the event includes a Lucky 20 drawing — a chance for 20 customers to win free Cane's for a year!

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke to Greg Parker — a Raising Cane's superfan, who says he knows the menu like the back of his hand.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Greg Parker knows the Raising Cane's menu like the back of his hand.

He's lived in many states and has visited several Raising Cane's locations over the years. He'll get to try a brand new spot out when the new Brookfield location opens at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Greg isn't the only fan lined up early — Sydni also met up with Dennis Horzewski.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Dennis Horzewski was lined up early for the grand opening of a new Raising Cane's.

Check out that Raising Cane's hat!

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip