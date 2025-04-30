1 person seriously injured in motorcycle vs. dump truck crash on Capitol Drive in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — One person was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Brookfield.

According to the Brookfield Police Department, a motorcyclist was westbound on Capitol Drive around 5:30 p.m. when the bike struck a dump truck which was turning northbound onto 128th Street.

Witnesses told police the speed of the motorcycle appeared to be a contributing factor to the crash.

The motorcyclist "sustained significant injuries," according to police.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

No names have been released at this time.

All lanes of Capitol Drive between North 124th and North 133rd streets were closed for approximately two hours due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

