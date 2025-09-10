Business leaders join drivers in push to widen I-94 in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Business leaders are asking the state to take another look at widening Interstate 94 in western Waukesha County.

The Waukesha County Business Alliance, supported by more than 20 companies, unions, and economic groups, sent a letter this month to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

In the letter, the coalition asked the agency to begin a study on expanding the highway between County Highway SS and the Jefferson County line and to add the project to the state’s list of Major Highway Projects at the next Transportation Projects Commission meeting.

Commuters who travel the stretch daily say the backups and accidents are hard to ignore.

“It’s busy, it’s pretty busy,” said Oconomowoc commuter Miceala Rupnow. “Lulls at night, but there are quite a few accidents.”

Another driver, Len Swestka of Oconomowoc, said, “Ever since the additional ramp, more accidents there.”

TMJ4 News Len Swestka.

According to Wisconsin Community Maps, the stretch between County Highway SS and the Jefferson County line has seen at least nine deaths since 2019.

Western Lakes Fire District data shows there have been more than 300 crashes in its coverage area along this portion of I-94 during the same period.

Along wtih safety, business leaders argue that the congestion also slows down the region’s economy.

Amanda Payne, president and CEO of the Waukesha County Business Alliance, stated that the safety numbers and daily traffic make expansion a pressing priority.

“This particular stretch carries between 50,000 and 75,000 vehicles a day,” Payne said. “It’s such an important corridor between Madison and Milwaukee. As the county continues to grow and advance, we need infrastructure to keep up as well.”

TMJ4 News Amanda Payne.

In the letter, the coalition wrote that the I-94 corridor between Milwaukee and Madison accounts for 40 percent of Wisconsin’s economic output.

The letter also cited new development as a factor adding pressure to the roadway.

The list includes Costco in Pabst Farms, a $560 million Kikkoman facility in Jefferson County, a $195 million Nestlé Purina expansion, a $500 million biorefinery by Aztalan Bio, and a $250–$300 million facility from Onego Bio.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow criticized Gov. Tony Evers earlier this summer after the governor vetoed funding for a study.

In a July Facebook post, Farrow said, “The current condition of I-94 in western Waukesha County poses unacceptable risks to drivers and their families.”

TMJ4 News Miceala.

Rupnow, who drives the corridor often, said she’s open to seeing progress.

“Get the study going,” she said. “Numbers can show what’s safe.”

