Brookfield to host info session on $6 million referendum

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The City of Brookfield will host another information session for residents to learn more about the upcoming referendum on the April ballot.

The City of Brookfield will ask voters to approve a $6 million referendum this spring. City leaders say the money will go toward addressing a budget deficit and that it is the only way to maintain current city services.

Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions following a presentation from city officials, according to a release from the city.

The session will kick off at 1 p.m. at the Senior Center, located at 2000 N. Calhoun Road.

“Before the April election, we want to ensure all residents have a clear understanding of the city’s needs and the potential impact of the referendum before they cast their votes,” said Robert Scott, director of finance and administration in a press release. “We look forward to educating our residents and answering their questions.”

Mayor Steven Ponto told TMJ4’s Rebecca Klopf in January 2025 that the city is limited by the state to only raise taxes by 1%, so it needs a referendum to make up the difference.

TMJ4 Brookfield Mayor Mayor Steven Ponto (left) and

Robert Scott (right), the City of Brookfield Finance Director, stand inside Common Council chambers.

The City of Brookfield also said that along with a growing budget gap, it was losing grant funding for nine firefighter and paramedic positions.

For those who cannot attend, a recording of the information session will be available online.

A third information session will be held on March 19 at the Public Safety Building in the courtroom at 2100 N. Calhoun Road.

To learn more about the upcoming referendum, visit this website.

