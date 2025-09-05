Brookfield police searching for missing man last seen Sept. 2

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The City of Brookfield Police Department is attempting to locate 49-year-old Jason Anderson, who is considered a critically missing person.

Anderson is a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen near 128th Street and Capitol Drive in Brookfield on Sept. 2. He was wearing black sweatpants, blue sneakers and a white T-shirt, carrying a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip