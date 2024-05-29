Brookfield officer says he was dragged by suspect vehicle after traffic stop

A Brookfield police officer was injured during a traffic stop on Tuesday. He says the suspect attempted to drive off and dragged him with his car.

Things started off with a traffic stop at the Brookfield Square mall around 6:45 on Tuesday evening. The officer says the driver gave a fake name and date of birth, leading the officer to attempt to make an arrest. He says the suspect refused to get out of the car and fought when the officer tried to pull him from the car.

The officer says the suspect, a 32-year-old man, drove away while he was still trying to get the suspect out of the car — the officer ended up being dragged. He says the suspect ended up hitting two other cars before stopping. The officer says the supsect assaulted him before running away.

More police officers responded to the scene and were able to find and arrest the suspect, who will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for possible charges of:



battery to a police officer,

resisting/obstructing causing injury,

possession of marijuana,

possession of maijuana while armed,

felon in possession of a firearm,

1st degree recklessly endangering safety,

carrying a concealed weapon,

hit and run, and

hit and run causing injury

The Brookfield Police Department says, while this was all taking place, two other suspects — a 35-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man — came to the scene and removed a gun from the first suspect's car. They were also arrested and will be reffered to the Waukesha County DA's Office for several possible charges:

carrying a concealed weapon,

felon in possession of a firearm,

resisting/obstructing and aiding a felon, and

possession of marijuana

The officer who was dragged is a 4-year-veteran of the police department. His name is not being released as he is the victim of a crime.

