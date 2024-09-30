Boy Scouts help visually impaired enjoy canoeing on Fox River

Boy Scouts in Big Bend put their badges to good use Sunday, helping visually impaired community members have some fun out on the water.

In partnership with the group Blind Outdoor Leisure Development (BOLD) scouts, led by Troop 26, helped about two dozen participants down the Fox River.

“It's very fun, you get to meet new people,” 12-year-old Emmett Coughlin Derdziak said. “You can also get to know them and also try to be friends."

TMJ4 News Emmett Coughlin Derdziak

Emmett told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that he enjoyed sharing his love of canoeing and allowing others to experience the peace and relaxation of gilding through calm waters.

Chris Abraham is Troop 26’s Scout Master and he said their group, along with the Big Bend Vernons Lion Club, have been putting on the canoeing trip for more than 40 years.

TMJ4 News Chris Abraham

"(The scouts) all look forward to it every year,” Abraham said. “They enjoy this opportunity to be out here, especially on a nice day”

Sunday’s turnout was the group's biggest yet with troops from Muskego and Mukwonago stepping in to help.

The troop’s latest outing was Jenny Marchewka’s second time canoeing with the scouts.

TMJ4 News Jenny Marchewka

“It’s just nice to be out on the water,” Marchewka said. “They’re so kind and nice, all of the guides are wonderful.”

She also said she was thankful for the opportunities for adventure, she’s gotten through BOLD since losing her vision.

The non-profit puts on about 26 different summer and winter events annually in Southeastern Wisconsin.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip