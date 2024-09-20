Big Bend Public Works superintendent Eric Pederson arrested for battery, other accusations

The Big Bend Police Department has confirmed that they arrested Public Works superintendent Eric Pederson on battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and misconduct by a public official.
While we do not normally name people who have not been formally charged, TMJ4 is making an exception in this case because Pederson is a public figure, who has been identified by police.
According to police, the arrest happened Wednesday after an altercation in a park with a village resident.
Pederson has been booked into jail and placed on administrative leave.
This isn't the first time we've reported on Pederson having run-ins with the law. Back in 2019, he was accused of sexual harassment and was suspended from his job for 10 days.
