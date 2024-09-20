Watch Now
NewsWaukesha County

Actions

Big Bend Public Works superintendent Eric Pederson arrested for battery, other accusations

The Big Bend Police Department has confirmed that they arrested Public Works superintendent Eric Pederson on battery, disorderly conduct, and other accusations.
Posted

The Big Bend Police Department has confirmed that they arrested Public Works superintendent Eric Pederson on battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and misconduct by a public official.

While we do not normally name people who have not been formally charged, TMJ4 is making an exception in this case because Pederson is a public figure, who has been identified by police.

According to police, the arrest happened Wednesday after an altercation in a park with a village resident.

Pederson has been booked into jail and placed on administrative leave.

This isn't the first time we've reported on Pederson having run-ins with the law. Back in 2019, he was accused of sexual harassment and was suspended from his job for 10 days.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

klopf.jpg

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf
PROFILE PIC STAREL.png

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Kaylee Staral