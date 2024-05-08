Beyond Beauty for Survivors: providing education and necessities for children in Africa

WAUKESHA — A local Waukesha woman’s heart of empowerment is impacting women and children all the way in Africa.
Kelsey Hill is the founder of Beyond Beauty for Survivors.
As a professional hair stylist, she would hear stories from her clients about almost everything.
She's always had a heart for service to others, but it wasn't until one of her clients told her about the role hair salons play in human trafficking.
Hill would spend the next several years volunteering and being educated on human trafficking, exploitation, and coercion.
After a trip to Uganda, she learned more about how populations of young girls are being trafficked and manipulated.
At that point, she says her calling was clear.
For the past two years, through her nonprofit Beyond Beauty for Survivors, she's been working to empower young women and children by providing basic necessities, education, and entrepreneurship opportunities.
