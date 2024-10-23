Arrowhead High School asking voters to approve $261 million referendum; community split

HARTLAND — More than 60 people gathered in the Arrowhead High School(AHS) South cafeteria Tuesday night for a community session to learn more about the future of the school.

The Arrowhead Union High School District is asking voters to approve a $261.2 million referendum to build a new high school and replace the current buildings.

"We don’t like asking for money, we don’t like asking for taxes, but we want to make sure people have all the info so they can make a decision." Superintendent Conrad Farner said.

Currently, AHS operates two separate buildings: the North and South campuses.

Farner and other school officials said the separate buildings raise significant safety concerns, with students having to walk three-quarters of a mile between the two campuses.

"Safety for students is the primary reason we’re here. No one else has a situation where there are two separate buildings," Farner said.

AHS Principal Adam Kurth also highlighted the need for upgrades to aging infrastructure at the South Campus, including water damage and rotting roofs.

Farner added that newer additions to the school like the football stadium, scoreboard, hockey rink, and two locker rooms were all donations from community members.

After surveying the community, school officials approved two referendums for the November ballot.

The first is the $261 million facilities referendum to build a new high school.

The second is a nearly $2 million annual operations referendum over four years to pay for things like utilities and repairs.

According to the school's website, the proposed new high school would span more than 500,000 square feet and include a new eight-lane pool, a 1,000-seat auditorium, and flexible classrooms and labs designed for modern learning needs.

The proposal is one of the largest school referendum efforts in the area.

Kirsten Neuman, a parent of three children who will attend Arrowhead High, voiced her support.

"We are part of this community, and we believe stronger schools build stronger communities," Neuman said.

However, not all residents are in favor of the referendum. Some community members expressed concerns about the financial implications.

"I’m trying to piece together what this means for me. What does $100 look like a month? What do I have to sacrifice?," asked a local resident, Ryan Block.

If approved, the referendum would result in a tax increase of $191 per $100,000 of property value. For a home valued at $500,000, that could mean nearly $1,000 in additional taxes annually.

Arrowhead is holding one more information meeting about the referendums on Oct. 28.

For more information about the referendum or to schedule a tour, you canvisit the district's website.

