Apple Watches in class? Menomonee Falls parents weigh in after school cracks down

MENOMONEE FALLS — Riverside Elementary School in Menomonee Falls is reinforcing its ban on Apple Watches and other internet-connected devices in class ahead of state testing.

Parent Pam Polyak recently got her 10-year-old daughter an Apple Watch for Christmas.

“We’re seeing a lot more 10-year-olds having these devices. There’s several people in her class that have it,” Polyak said.

However, in an email to parents, school leaders said the watches have caused an “increase in disruptions to learning and teaching in recent in the last couple months."

The school’s email reiterated its policy prohibiting students from using smartwatches and similar devices during class.

Administrators acknowledge the policy has long been in place but say smartwatch use has recently caused more distractions.

The School District of Menomonee Falls' electronic device policy allows students to bring devices like phones and Apple Watches to school but requires them to be turned off and stored in backpacks while on school grounds.

Exceptions for medical reasons are handled on a case-by-case basis.

Violations can result in escalating consequences.

A first offense brings a verbal warning. A second leads to confiscation, with the device held in the main office until the end of the day and parents notified. A third requires parents to retrieve the device, and the student must check it into the main office daily for two weeks.

Some parents see smartwatches as valuable communication tools.

Polyak has no problem with the ban but believes the device adds a safety layer, citing a time when her daughter used it to report a school bus breakdown.

“If there’s some delay, it works. And it has happened. But the district is doing what the district needs to do- which is teach our kids,’ Polyak said.

Parent Marcel Clarke has had four kids pass through Riverside and doesn’t think they need a smartwatch but added it’s up to each parent.

“I think the school's position is actually a good stance,” Clarke said. “I want to try to keep kids from getting ahead of themselves and curb them from getting distracted, so I do support it.”

TMJ4 News did reach out to the Menomonee Falls School District for an interview but did not immediately hear back.

The issue regarding electronic communication devices, however, extends beyond Menomonee Falls.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Senate Committee on Education will hold a public hearing on a proposed bill requiring Wisconsin school boards to establish policies restricting wireless communication devices during class time.

