OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The annual Christmas Fantasy House has returned for 2024, transforming a sprawling, 19,000-square-foot Lake Country home into a Christmas fantasyland to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin.

Visitors can explore the fully decorated home, which is open today, Wednesday, Nov. 6, and will remain open through Sunday, Nov. 10.

Watch: Annual Christmas Fantasy House returns; runs through Sunday

Annual Christmas Fantasy House returns; runs through Sunday

The event offers holiday fun while raising funds to support families with critically ill or injured children.

A free shuttle service will run from the Prairie Creek Shoppes in Oconomowoc to the house, making it easy for attendees to access the festive attraction.

Once on-site, guests can visit the Holiday Boutique, which features unique holiday gifts, or stop by the Sweet Shoppe to pick up seasonal treats.

For those looking to take home some holiday cheer, raffles are available with prizes including decorated trees, wreaths, and themed holiday baskets. Admission to the Christmas Fantasy House is $25, with free entry for children 12 and under.

For more details or to plan your visit, go to christmasfantasyhouse.com.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip