Absentee voting in Menomonee Falls: Here's what you need to know

VILLAGE OF MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisc. — Special Voting Deputies appointed by the Village of Menomonee Falls have begun administering absentee voting at care centers for the Nov. 5 general election.
Here's what you need to know:
Locations:
The Arboretum
W180N7890 Town Hall Rd
Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 1:00 p.m.
Vista Pointe
W180N8200, 8200, 8240 Town Hall Rd
Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 10:00 a.m.
Grace Commons
W195N9550 Rolling Meadow Circle
Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 1:00 p.m.
Lakehouse Menomonee
N84W17147 Menomonee Ave
Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10:00 a.m.
Dickson Hollow
W156N4881 Pilgrim Rd
Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10:00 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24, at 1:00 p.m.
MF Health Care Center
N84W17049 Menomonee Ave
Thursday, Oct. 17, at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24, at 10:00 a.m.
Riverview Village
W176N9430 River Crest Dr
Friday, Oct. 18, at 9:00 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 25, at 9:00 a.m.
Who can request an absentee ballot?
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may request to vote absentee.
What is a qualified elector?
A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day and who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered to receive an absentee ballot.
Guidelines for observers at absentee voting facilities
Only observers from each of the two recognized political parties whose candidates for governor or president received the greatest number of votes in the municipality at the most recent general election may accompany the special voting deputies to each facility where absentee voting will take place.
The observers may observe the process of absentee ballot distribution in the common areas of the home, facility, or complex.
Each party wishing to have an observer present shall submit the name of the observer to the clerk or board of election commissioners no later than the close of business on the last business day prior to the visit.
Family members of residents may be present at the time of voting.
