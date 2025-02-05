A surprise match: Waukesha sisters undergo liver transplant together

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A family in Waukesha is facing the unimaginable as two sisters undergo surgery for a life-saving liver transplant.

Abby Smith, 26, was born with a rare liver condition called biliary atresia. At just 8 weeks old, she underwent a Kasai procedure, a surgery that can slow liver damage and delay complications.

Her condition required multiple surgeries every few months as a child, and over the years, she dealt with persistent symptoms, including gastrointestinal issues and jaundice.

Despite beating the odds for 25 years, Abby's liver could no longer keep up.

“My liver wasn’t bouncing back like it usually does, so we decided it was time for a transplant,” Abby said.

Abby was placed on the transplant list at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee in February 2024.

To increase her chances, doctors recommended dual listing at a facility with a living donor program. In July 2024, Abby was added to the list at UW Health in Madison.

The listing process and waiting period were challenging for the entire family.

“People always say, ‘You guys are so strong to go through this,’ but you don’t have a choice. You have to be. There are no other options. She doesn’t have a choice to get a transplant. She has to,” said Polly Smith, Abby and Sarah’s mom.

Despite the uncertainty, the family found hope through the overwhelming support of friends and relatives, many of whom offered to donate. Several even started the application process with the hospital.

Unbeknownst to Abby’s parents, Darren and Polly, all three of Abby’s sisters were tested and found to be matches.

Born just 17 months after Abby, Sarah Smith emerged as the donor. She began the testing process in July 2024 and was approved after months of evaluations.

“I scheduled an appointment for bloodwork to see if I was a match,” Sarah said.

In November, Sarah received the green light.

“I just bawled my eyes out. I was so happy that this may work,” Sarah recalled.

The realization that two children might undergo surgery simultaneously was both terrifying and humbling for the family.

“I’m a mess; we’re all a mess,” Polly said. “They’ve all done stuff for each other that makes me proud, but never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be doing this.”

Despite the challenges, the family remains bonded by love and resilience. The four sisters even got matching tattoos of the four card suits to symbolize their connection.

“At Christmas, I told them they need to stick together because four of a kind beats almost everything,” Polly said.

As Abby and Sarah prepared for surgery, they shared a message of hope and awareness.

“The more awareness we can bring for live organ donation—not just for the liver—the better,” Sarah said. “If more people knew, families would be in different situations right now.”

The surgery is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5. Both sisters and their parents will need months off work to recover.

To help support the family and cover medical expenses, you can visit this GoFundMe link.

