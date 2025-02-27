A story of Hope: Five-year-old Hartland girl faces fourth open-heart surgery

HARTLAND — Five-year-old Lucy Hope is just that—a beacon of hope.

Before she was even born, doctors found excess fluid in her brain and spinal fluid leaking from a bump on her head.

Watch: This 5-year-old Hartland girl is facing her fourth open-heart surgery:

5-year-old Hartland girl prepares for fourth open heart surgery

Lucy’s parents, Tom and Joelle Gosda, were told she might never walk or talk.

She underwent 20 surgeries before she was five, including three brain surgeries, four eye surgeries, and a feeding tube placement.

Despite these challenges, Lucy walks and talks, and she is a beloved student in her pre-K class in Hartland.

“She’s funny, sweet, and sassy,” Joelle smiled. “Every time we’re done with surgery, she sings all the way home. She loves to sing, dance, and watch 'Moana.'”

The Gosda family has spent much time in the hospital, totaling more than 20 overnight stays and hundreds of appointments.

“We don’t know how to keep consistent income when we’re constantly in the hospital,” Joelle said. “Lately, it’s been a lot of DoorDashing. We weren’t sure what we were going to do in January.”

People across Hartland and beyond have stepped up to help, with Lucy’s school district dedicating a day in February to wear red in her honor.

“It was hard to ask for help again,” Joelle said. “We were humbled and tired of needing help, but without BadgerCare and Medicaid, it would’ve been millions at this point,” Tom said.

Despite the challenges, the Gosdas focus on finding joy, which is plentiful in their home.

“We laugh every day with her,” Tom said. “Even in the hospital, we read books and play games.”

As Lucy prepares for her fourth open-heart surgery, a Ross-Konno procedure, at Children’s Wisconsin, Joelle has created a resource guide to support other families facing similar challenges like surgery preparations or long hospital stays.

“We are very grateful and someday the goal is to start a charity to help other families find income that’s consistent,” Joelle explained.

“We needed light and hope,” Joelle said. “Now, that’s who she is. I’d love to be light and hope to other families going through similar things.”

The Gosda family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses.

