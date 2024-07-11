A picture worth 1000 words; local photographer helps Muskego boy with cancer

MUSKEGO — A picture is worth a thousand words, but the impact doesn’t have to stop there.

Take it from Melissa Treba. Based in Franklin, she owns Melmarie Photography, capturing people’s special moments across Southeast Wisconsin.

TMJ4, Kaylee Staral Melissa Treba owns Melmarie Photography in Franklin. When she heard about Kolton Buchan's Leukemia diagnosis, she did a fundraiser through photo sessions that raised more than $1500 for him and his family.



But life isn’t always picture perfect.

A family friend, Kolton Buchan, was diagnosed with Leukemia in May.

“It was shocking, very shocking. Sort of scary. I never expected me out of all kids to have it for how healthy and active I was,” Kolton said.

TMJ4, Kaylee Staral Kolt Buchan was diagnosed with Leukemia in May. The 10-year-old from Muskego loves to play basketball, football, and wrestling. He is now in remission.



The 10-year-old from Muskego loves to play basketball, football, and wrestling. His diagnosis meant he had to put those things on pause.

“There was a soda can-sized growth pushing on his heart,” Treba explained.

“If this were my daughter, what would I do? Wouldn’t I want somebody to help me the same way?”

Treba grabbed her camera and started offering mini photo sessions where the proceeds went directly to help Kolton.

Through the fundraiser, she was able to raise $1795 for Kolton and his family.

“People just kept messaging me saying ‘I want to do this for Kolt. I want to do this for Kolt’,” Treba recalled.

The support hasn’t stopped there. Hundreds in the Muskego area and beyond have rallied behind Kolton, like at a fundraiser at Tail Spin Bar and Grill.

Dozens of businesses, friends, and community members were there to show their support.

“You really see the good that comes out of the community and the good in people,” Matt Buchan, Kolton’s dad, said.

TMJ4, Kaylee Staral Matt Buchan is Kolt's dad. He could not be more thankful to Melissa and everyone in the community that has stepped up to support his family and Kolt.



“Family, friends, businesses, people you don’t even know, they’re all here donating their time and services.”

After a scan came back cancer-free, Kolton is now in remission and will continue treatment for the time being.

“I’m thankful for the nice community I have,” Kolton smiled.

“I want other kids to know that if you have it, you can get through it. It’s just like a normal life, but you’re special. You’re going to get through it.”

Treba is currently booking for Boho Mini Sessions where part of the proceeds will go to Kolt Buchan and his fight against Leukemia.

For more information, you canvisit her website.

