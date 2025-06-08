10-year-old dead in boating accident Saturday morning, Department of Natural Resources says

MUSKEGO — According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a 10-year-old is dead following a boating accident in Muskego.

The incident happened Saturday, June 7, around 10 a.m. at Idle Isle Park on Little Muskego Lake in Waukesha County.

The DNR says a boat operated by a 74-year-old man struck a stationary boat, which had three occupants, including a 10-year-old. The 10-year-old was injured and transported to a local hospital, where the child later died.

No other significant injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident is being investigated by the DNR with assistance from the Muskego Police Department.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the DNR’s confidential Violation Hotline online or by calling 1-800-847-9367 or to contact the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130.



