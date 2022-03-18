Waukesha parade tragedy victim returns home after months at rehab facility

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Gregoria Perez and her eleven year old daughter were walking with their church community in the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November when they were hit from behind.

They and dozens of others were injured when a man drove through barricades and down the parade route. Six people also lost their lives.

Perez's oldest son, Osvaldo, recalled getting the phone call.

"I wasn't really informed on what was going on. All I knew was that my mom and my sister were going to the hospital, I didn't know for what. I just didn't know. It was panic and shock."

Perez's daughter had a broken femur, but has recovered and is back home. Perez also suffered a broken femur, as well as a broken wrist and several broken ribs. She has spent the last four months recovering at the Aria nursing and rehab facility in Waukesha.

"It was a lot of pain. I couldn't move, nothing. I was only in the bed," Perez said about the beginning of her recovery.

Aria opened up their facility to Perez free of charge after hearing what happened to her and learning that her family didn't have insurance.

Perez and her family said they are incredibly grateful to all of their doctors and caregivers over the last several months.

"It's going to take time to recover my body, but God is always with me," Perez said.

Just about a month ago, Perez said she started to walk again. On Friday, her own two feet carried her out of the facility as staff as well as Waukesha police officers and firefighters cheered her on. Her family was right behind her, supporting her every step of the way.

"Oh I feel so happy because I'm going back home with my family! I missed them a lot," Perez said.

Her family also couldn't be happier to have her back home.

"We just gotta stay strong because one day we'll look back at this and smile because we got through this. God never left us behind," Osvaldo said.

