Waukesha parade attack fundraiser raises more than $6.2 million for victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The United for Waukesha Community Fund announced Monday they have raised more than $6.2 million for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack in which six people were killed and dozens were injured last year.

The organizers of the largest fundraiser for victims, the Waukesha County Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County, said in a statement that the money will go to more than 560 people. Three non profits "serving impacted individuals" will also be given money, organizers said, and the rest of the money will be held for unanticipated long-term issues like re-hospitalization.

The deadline to apply for funds was Feb. 28, 2022. Initial disbursements started in December and will continue via check on a rolling basis. The fundraiser will accept donations through Dec. 31, 2022, organizers said.

Money will be given to claimants in the following categories: families of the six people killed, people who were physically injured, and people who were physically present at the parade, including first responders and other medical professionals who treated victims of the attack.

Click here to read the fund's protocols.

Click here to donate to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

