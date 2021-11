The Culver's in Waukesha is trying to give back to those impacted by the Christmas parade attack.

On Wednesday, November 24th, both Waukesha Culver's locations will be donating 50% of their profits to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which benefits victims of the tragedy and their families.

Culver's staff say — if you're planning on eating at one of their restaurants — they encourage you to eat at one of the Waukesha locations to help this important cause.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip