Waukesha Christmas Parade survivor will start as pitcher in next baseball game

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A teenager nearly killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack is playing baseball again.

Erick Tiegs was set to start as pitcher Thursday in Waukesha South High School's first game of the season. Unfortunately, the snow canceled that game.

“It’s okay, I’m super excited for whenever it happens,” Erick said. “It just gives me more time to practice.”

It’s amazing to think that Erick was in a wheelchair three months ago. He still works with a physical therapist every week.

“He knew my goal was to play again, and he really wanted that to happen, and so did I,” Erick said. “I worked hard to get here. Even my doctors are surprised at the progress.”

Just this week, his doctors gave him all clear to play again, although he cannot yet fully run the bases.

“I’m still working on my running,” Erick said. “The hardest part was getting my hip movement back. I have a metal rod as my femur now.”

“I can't imagine being in his shoes and how tough it has been to get to where he is,” said Dan Schreier, Waukesha High School’s Athletic Director and Assistant Principal. “We do not always see those tough moments. Erick has worked so hard and has inspired everyone here.”

Erick suffered a fractured skull and spine, broken ribs and a collapsed lung, and a broken femur and shoulder blade.

His recovery has made him appreciate baseball even more. It is his form of therapy. A way to clear his head after what he has been through.

“The whole experience has made me feel really grateful,” Erick said. “Anything can happen at any time, and it can change your life. You cannot take anything for granted. I really do want to thank all the people who have helped me get here. I felt all the love and support from people I know, and from complete strangers.”

Erick will now start as pitcher Wednesday afternoon when Waukesha South takes on South Milwaukee at Frame Park in Waukesha.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip