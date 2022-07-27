MILWAUKEE — A Waukesha Christmas parade survivor was surprised Wednesday with an all-expenses paid trip to Pittsburgh with the Milwaukee Brewers for their Aug. 2 game.

Aurora Health Care and the Brew Crew will award 17-year-old Tyler Pudleiner with the trip at Wednesday's Brewers game. Tyler will be alongside his mother, Katti Pudleiner, when Tyler's favorite Brewers player, Craig Counsell, hands him an oversized ticket on the field, Aurora Health Care said in a statement. Craig Counsell is now the manager of the team.

Tyler is a member of the Waukesha South High School marching band and was injured during the Christmas parade tragedy last November while playing the saxophone. He was taken to Aurora Medical Center - Summit with internal injuries.

"He may never make it to the Majors but he eats, breaths and sleeps baseball. He has since he was a baby. This is huge,” said Katti Pudleiner. “Everyone at Aurora Summit was very understanding and caring while we were there. We’re so grateful to the team there and to the Brewers for this opportunity."

According to a news release, Tyler attended his first Brewers game at just six months old. He was recently able to return to playing baseball at his high school. Upon his return, his coach framed a #30 jersey (in honor of Counsell) as a gift from the team.

This isn't the first surprise for Tyler. On Thanksgiving, he was surprised with a video message from NFL star J.J. Watt and some Cardinals gear to lift his spirits.

