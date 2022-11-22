United for Waukesha Resiliency Center hopes to continue healing: 'Hearts need to heal.'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Amid the tragedy in Waukesha, the resilience of the community continues to shine bright.

We've seen people do what they can to help the victims and survivors. From raising more than $6 million for the United for Waukesha Community fund, to illuminating the city blue.

The path to healing is far from over.

Nicole Angresano with the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County said it's crucial to support people with their mental health needs.

"The mental health, the trauma that happens to a community when something like this happens, I don't think any of us totally get it," Angresano stated.

Organizations like Healing Hearts played a major role immediately following the tragedy. The organization offers peer support groups and counseling.

"Waukesha is where this happened, it is where our hearts were broken, and where our hearts need to heal," she said.

Thanks to a federal grant, the United for Waukesha Resiliency Center was created.

Victims and survivors impacted by the Waukesha parade can get financial assistance for medical or mental health treatment among other things.

The center is a space where people can find trauma-informed therapists, but the sole purpose is to continue to help this community heal.

"The services will really be dependent on what those callers need," Angresano said. "We are going to mobilize resources in addition to the grant dollars. If there are things not covered by this grant."

Angresano believes this center is vital in helping this community heal today, tomorrow, and years to come.

As of Monday, the exact location of the center was not announced.

To learn more about the United for Waukesha Resiliency Center, click here.

