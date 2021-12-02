United for Waukesha Community Fund has raised more than $3 million

WAUKESHA, Wis. — In the wake of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, community members have gone above and beyond to support those impacted.

The United for Waukesha Community fund, which was created to support parade victims, has raised more than $3 million dollars.

Shelli Marquardt with the Waukesha Community Foundation says 11,670 people have donated from a total of 17 countries, including the United States. Some people have even donated crypto currencies, like Bitcoin.

The fund keeps growing. Many area organizations have committed to matching donations. The $3 million raised so far does not reflect those matches.

Raised Grain, a brewery in Waukesha, is donating 100% of its profits from the sale of its Guitar City Gold Lager. A four-pack of the beer costs $8.99.

