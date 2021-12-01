Unite with a Blue Light: Waukesha distributing blue light bulbs as symbol of unity after Christmas parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The City of Waukesha is asking everyone to light a blue light outside of their homes through the holidays as a symbol of unity after the Christmas parade tragedy.

Thanks to the generosity of Waukesha natives Joe and Megan Schobert, as well as Batteries Plus, Home Depot, TNT, and Ace Hardware, at least 10,000 blue have been sent to Waukesha for distribution.

The following business will also be handing out light bulbs. Because supplies are limited, everyone is being asked to take one light bulb per home.

Mary Jane’s - 335 W. Main Street

Hours: 11-6 Daily

Burlap and Lace Marketplace- 272 W. Main Street

Hours: Saturday 9-6

Sunday 10-4

Monday -closed

Tuesday/Wednesday 10-5

Thursday/Friday 10-6

Almont Gallery- 342 W. Main Street

Hours: Saturday 10-4

Sunday noon-4

Monday - Friday 10-6

Martha Merrell Books and Toys- 231 W. Main Street

Hours: Saturday 9-6

Sunday noon-5

Monday-Friday 10-7

Village Collective - 808 N. Grand Ave.

Hours: Saturday 9-5

Sunday 10-2

Wednesday – Thursday 11-5

Paws for a Moment Pet Spa and Boutique- 316 South Street

River’s End Gallery- 380 W. Main Street

Hours: Saturday 10-4

Sunday -Tuesday closed

Wednesday – Friday 10-5

