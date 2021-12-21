Milwaukee Co. bail for Waukesha parade suspect hiked to $200K

MILWAUKEE — A preliminary hearing for Waukesha parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks Jr.'s charges related to the parade is set for Jan. 14.

Brooks was in court Monday for a charge stemming from an incident weeks before the parade tragedy. Brooks appeared by phone as his bail was updated to $200,000 cash. Bail for the incident was originally set at $1,000 by a Milwaukee County court commissioner who has since been reassigned indefinitely.

Brooks, 39, was charged for running a woman over with a vehicle in Milwaukee on Nov. 2, prosecutors say. He was out on a $1,000 bond for that incident when, three weeks later, he drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on Nov. 21.

For the Nov. 2 incident, Brooks was charged with recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping, among other charges. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's office has come under criticism for issuing a low bond for Brooks in that incident.

