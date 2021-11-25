Mental health resources available for the Waukesha community

WAUKESHA, Wis. — It's a long road ahead for the Waukesha community to recover from the Christmas parade tragedy.

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers in Waukesha has started to offer behavioral services to help anyone of any age in both Spanish and English for anyone that needs it.

"Several of the clients whom they've seen today have been really affected by the tragedy that happened here in Waukesha," said Liz Claudio, Vice President of Operations of Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers.

The clinic offers mental health services for underinsured and uninsured patients.

"We take care of anyone regardless of their ability to pay."

The clinic is committed to helping out the community through this tragedy with providers ready and available for anyone that simply needs to talk.

"It's okay to not be okay. They need to reach out, acknowledge what they're feeling, look for support both from family members but also professional counselors who can help them."

The clinic will be closed on Thanksgiving, but they do have providers on call ready to help. They have also opened a hotline specifically for members in Waukesha, urging anyone struggling mentally to call 414-897-5191.

