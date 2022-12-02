Meet the adorable comfort dogs that will interact with the Waukesha Christmas parade crowd

Ahead of the Waukesha Christmas Parade this Sunday, TMJ4 has been introducing you to some of the people trying to make it special, safe, and uplifting for the community.

Bill Krause, the founder of Sassu Enterprises Pet Therapy Services, signed-up to be in this year’s parade to help bring some peace and lightheartedness to the crowd. He has rescued and trained more than 14 dogs, who serve as comfort animals. They will walk with him, interacting with people along the parade route.

Sassu Enterprises Pet Therapy Services will help bring some peace and lightheartedness to the crowd.

TMJ4 witnessed Krause and his dogs in action at the Oak Hill Terrace Senior Living Community in Waukesha. What they bring to people is special.

“We visit thousands of people across the state every year,” said Krause. “My dogs bring comfort and reduce anxiety. I’ve seen how petting them and having them on your lap, can bring down a person's heart rate and blood pressure.”

“I absolutely adore all of them,” said resident Susan Plicka. “I just love these dogs. It's so much fun to be here when they visit. They give so much love without expecting anything back.”

For Krause, this work is personal.

“I am bipolar and went through a real rough patch in life,” he said. “Dogs have always helped me. I saw what happened in Waukesha, and watched the trial of Darrell Brooks, and was horrified. I just want to show that mental health disorders can be managed if you seek help and work at it.”

Krause works a full-time job on the overnight shift. Then he takes his dogs to nursing homes, prisons, shelters, and rehabilitation centers all across the state in the afternoons.

“It’s a labor of love,” Krause said. “I see the good these dogs can do, and I want to help people. Because of inflation, it’s getting harder to pay for everything that's required to take care of these dogs, Plus gas mileage and car maintenance. But, I’m committed to it.”

Sassu Enterprises Pet Therapy Services operates entirely on donations. To donate visit Sassu Enterprises' website . To contact the organization email sassuenterprises@live.com or call 920-213-7365.

