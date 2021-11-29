Local businesses continue to give to Waukesha Community Fund for Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday

WAUKESHA — Over the weekend, many local businesses donated percentages of their proceeds from Black Friday and Small Business Saturday to the Waukesha Community Fund to help the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy. The generosity continued on Monday.

Crustology, a company that delivers pizza crusts for homemade pizza nights straight to your home, has a buy one get one half off sale right now and has been donating 5 percent of their sales from Black Friday to Cyber Monday to the fund.

Its parent company, Baker's quality, is matching those donations.

"Waukesha is our home, we love it here. We have employees that have been impacted by the parade, it just speaks really close to our hearts," Crustology owner Anne Cookson said. "We are a family owned business and our hearts are tied directly to the community."



About 25 miles away in Burlington, Sarah Sovocinski owns the shop Cultivated and knew she also wanted to do something to help her Waukesha neighbors.

"As a state we stand together and we're all here to help them out," Sovocinski said.

On Giving Tuesday, 10 percent of sales store-wide at Cultivated will be donated to victims of the parade tragedy. Twenty percent of hemp sales will be donated, as well as 40 percent of custom orders.

"We always try to do what we can with what we have," Sovocinski said.

