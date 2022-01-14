Watch
Judge to decide if Waukesha parade attack suspect will stand trial

Mark Hoffman/AP
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 07:04:28-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide whether a Milwaukee man accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, will stand trial.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is scheduled to appear in Waukesha County court for a preliminary hearing Friday. Such hearings to decide if the defendant can be held for trial are essentially a formality.

Prosecutors allege Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha on Nov. 21. He faces scores of charges, including six homicide counts. Brooks would face mandatory life in prison if he's convicted on one of the homicide counts.

