It's crunch time for float makers in the Waukesha Christmas Parade

MILWAUKEE — With two days left until the Waukesha Christmas Parade, Mark Klemme is working overtime to finish five floats.

For more than 15 years, Klemme has been creating floats for the Waukesha Christmas Parade, but this year it's more meaningful than ever before.

Klemme remembers the very moment he went down Main Street in Waukesha when tragedy struck.

"It was not something you want to see again," Klemme said. "I wounded walking down to the route looking for the Santa float and walked into the tragedy that was laid out in the street."

That moment still haunts him.

"You think you've dealt with it until you really think about it or are doing something associated with it, that it really hits you again," Klemme said.

Through his craft, he's found peace putting together this year's floats for the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

From blue lights to snowflakes.

"Large snowflake which is going to represent the city, we are going to have six smaller snowflakes around it representing the victims," he said.

Klemme said it's all about remembering the victims and survivors.

"To me, it's really an honor," Klemme said.

An honor to participate and bring joy to Waukesha.

