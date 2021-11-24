'I don't wish this upon anyone': Mother of parade victim shares traumatic experience

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Seventeen-year-old Tyler Pudleiner is among the list of injured survivors following the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Pudleiner is recovering from severe injuries at Aurora Health Center. He was playing the saxophone in Waukesha South's High School Concert band, marching through the streets when several members were hit by the speeding SUV.

Based on Pudleiner's injuries, his mother, Katti Pudleiner, says doctors believe he was most likely hit by the SUV.

"He had no idea it was coming and doesn't really remember thankfully," said Pudleiner.

Katti was at the parade watching a block away when she noticed the speeding vehicle charge through. Her natural instinct soon kicked in and she began to sprint to where she found her son on the ground. With the help of others, they were able to get Tyler into an ambulance.

"He has internal injuries. He's got damage to his intestines, they took him right away Sunday night and they sedated him and kept him basically, medical coma'd if you will, to limit movement and they left his incisions open so they could go back in yesterday to make sure everything was good and make any further repair," said Katti.

Tyler is now out of surgery and awake, which is a relief for family friend Conrad Morgan.

Morgan, a Slinger Speedway Champion, says he saw Tyler's passion for the race track while he was working with their pit crew. Morgan created a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses for the family.

"Not only us but everybody that knows him is just thankful that as well as he is doing as good as he is and he's on his way to recovery," said Morgan.

Morgan is hopeful Tyler will soon be able to return to the race track stronger than ever before.

