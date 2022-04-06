Granddaughter of Dancing Granny pleads for timely trial for suspect

Watch this report Wednesday on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Earlier this week families of victims from the Waukesha Christmas Parade spoke in court about why they didn’t want to see suspect Darrell Brooks' trial delayed.

He’s the man charged with driving his car through the Christmas parade, hitting dozens of people and killing six.

We spoke with the granddaughter of a Dancing Granny who says her family needs justice soon rather than later.

Gabrielle Kamentz remembers the day of the Waukesha Christmas parade clearly.

"The day that the actual parade happened I was supposed to walk the banner, carry the banner. But my grandmother had taken over for me," said Kamentz.

Shortly after she learned what happened, she says she began frantically calling nearby hospitals. Her family hadn’t heard from her grandmother Ginny Sorenson.

“I got a call from my aunt that she was dead, that she had been run over by car and the Dancing Grannies were the ones to give us the news," said Kamentz.

Gabrielle and her family are still grieving the tragic loss and she says they’re still waiting for closure.

"It needs to happen sooner than later," said Kamentz.

That’s why she decided to speak up in court against a delay in the trial of Darrell Brooks.

