Fotsch Family Foundation will match donations made to 'United for Waukesha Community Fund'

WAUKESHA — A family foundation is encouraging the community to help the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

The Fotsch Family Foundation is an organization that supports catholic causes and social services in the community.

The foundation announced Monday that it will match every dollar donated to the fund over the next week, up to $1 million.

President of the Fotsch Family Foundation, Nana Fotsch sat in her living room with a heavy heart. She told TMJ 4 that she has called Waukesha County home for decades, and felt strongly about helping the families that endured the unimaginable during the Christmas parade.

So, the foundation is challenging people to donate this week.

“Family is not just biological,” said Fotsch. “Anyone you love and care for is family. To us, Waukesha County is family. That’s why it was important for us to contribute to this fund."

Starting Monday until the end of the day on Dec. 4, donations made to the United for Waukesha Community Fund will be matched by the Fotsch Foundation.

"We will match everything up to a million dollars," Fotsch said.

She said after living in Waukesha County for more than 50 years, it was only right to contribute to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

"My hope and prayer is that it helps alleviate some of the financial problems and also the burden on families," Fotsch said.

As of Monday, the fund is already well over $2 million and the Fotsch Foundation hopes to increase that number.

