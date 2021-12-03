Former WWE star Adam Scherr donating Blizzard Brawl proceeds to Waukesha Christmas parade victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Professional wrestler Adam Scherr, once known as Braun Strowman, hasn't made many public appearances since his release from WWE. However, the big man will make a big donation to the United for Waukesha Community Fund to help the area he now calls home.

He will also get back in the ring on Saturday at Blizzard Brawl. The doors at the Waukesha County Expo Center open at 5 p.m. Bell time is at 7 p.m.

"I'm just really, really looking forward to walking out and feeling the energy of the crowd," Scherr said. "Riding that electricity. When you walk into a building, your music hits and everybody gets off their butts. They're going nuts. The roof's rattling. I just gave myself goosebumps thinking about it."

6:20 tonight on @tmj4 a riveting sit down w/ @Adamscherr99 discussing his generous $10,000 or more donation of @BlizzardBrawl proceeds to United for Waukesha Community Fund Sat. Plus @DavidHerro helped his ring return after 6 months away. One of my favorite interviews of the year pic.twitter.com/35mnpjU59D — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) December 2, 2021

But it's more than a match. Scherr, also known as The Titan, will make a titanic donation. More than $10,000 from autograph and picture proceeds will go towards helping the Waukesha County parade victims. His new house is less than 30 miles away from Waukesha.

"Wisconsin is going to be my forever home," Scherr said. "When I come here, people treat me like Adam. It's opportunity to shine some positive light in a negative situation. I think it's really awesome seeing this community come together and work as a whole for positive in such a bad time, leading up into the holidays. Being able to do some good, bringing some cheer and hopefully putting some smiles back on people's faces that unfortunately had them taken away from them."

Now it is almost time for him to do his thing in the ring.

"I don't ever take it easy on anyone,"Scherr said. "You and anyone that knows the pedigree that I've had in my past endeavors in wrestling. When the bell rings, it's time to go to work. I don't get paid by the hour. I get paid by the job. It's special. There's nothing on this earth that mimics that feeling when you walk out and the place goes crazy. I really hope I don't send a bill for the roof blowing off this place when my music hits."

