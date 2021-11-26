Children's Wisconsin: Another child went home on Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE — Children's Wisconsin announced on Friday that one more child was able to return home on Thanksgiving to continue their recovery.

Officials say nine patients injured at the Waukesha Christmas parade remain in care at Children's Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, officials said three kids were able to return home for Thanksgiving.

As of Friday, the conditions of the remaining patients are as followed:

Four in serious condition

Three in fair condition

Two in good condition

According to Children's, there are no longer any patients in critical condition.

Children's Wisconsin's Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline is open at (414) 266-6500. You can also text the Disaster Distress Helpline at (800) 985-5990.

