Children's Wisconsin: 10 patients remain in care following Waukesha parade tragedy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Children's Wisconsin provided an update Wednesday on its patients following the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

Three more kids injured on Sunday will be home for Thanksgiving. Officials say they will continue their recovery from home.

That leaves ten patients that are continuing to be cared for at Children's Wisconsin following the Waukesha parade.

The conditions of those patients are as followed:

Five in critical condition

Two in fair condition

Three in good condition

