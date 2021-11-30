Attorney for Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks withdraws in Milwaukee County case

MILWAUKEE — An attorney for the man accused of driving through the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six and injuring dozens more, withdrew from a separate case in Milwaukee County on Tuesday.

Brooks was appearing in court via telephone for a previous incident in which he is accused of hitting his child's mother and driving over her. She survived.

During the hearing, Brooks' attorney, Joseph Domask, filed a motion to withdraw from the case, citing a conflict of interest relating to the victims affected in the parade tragedy. The judge granted that motion.

"Individuals, families, groups, organizations, and the communities affected by the incident arising on November 21st, 2021 in the Waukesha County holiday parade have created a concurrent conflict of interest of Attorney Domask's representation of Mr. Brooks," a statement said.

Brooks was referred to the public defender's office to find new representation. His next court date is set for December 20th.

The 39-year-old is currently in Waukesha County jail being held on six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Bail in that case has been set at $5 million.

