WAUKESHA — We are getting another look at the new barriers that will help protect residents during Waukesha's festivals and parades.

In a video posted to social media, Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann provided a look at the MVB 3X - standing for modular vehicle barrier.

The city obtained the barriers after the Waukesha City Council voted unanimously to pass the request to purchase $800,000 worth of vehicle barriers to use during outdoor city festivals and parades.

That decision in turn comes as plans for the Memorial Day parade are in the works in Waukesha and as the community continues to cope following the Christmas parade tragedy in November.

Six people were killed and dozens more were hurt when police say Darrell Brooks drove through the parade route.

The MVBs could be in place at the Memorial Day parade, which will be the first major parade held since that tragic night.

For example, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly previously said concrete barriers offer protection but are difficult to move. Public Works trucks, like plows, can also offer protection, but staffing each truck with a driver who has a commercial drivers licenses (CDL) is expensive.

Mayor Reilly said the MVBs offer flexibility and can be purchased using some of the $10 million in ARPA funds the City of Waukesha is set to receive over the next couple of years.

The barriers are a preventative tool that offer safety and peace of mind.

"It does help Waukesha heal. It's part of the puzzle," said Mayor Reilly.

